Police: Surveillance video captures driver leaving body of unconcious woman near hospital in Kensington

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are conducting a homicide investigation after the body of a woman was left outside near a hospital in Kensington before fleeing the area. 

Police say officers with the 24th District responded to a call for a hospital case on the 300 block of E. Tusculum Street at 3:35 a.m. Saturday. 

According to police, officers found an unresponsive woman on the highway. Her identity is unknown, making her a Jane Doe, authorities say. 

Police say surveillance video shows a red vehicle park, then the passenger door opens and shuts immediately before the car drives off and the body of the woman is seen on the highway. 

According to authorities, the car, which is possibly a Nissan, was last seen driving towards Kensington Avenue. 

Police did not specify when the woman was pronounced dead. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334. 

