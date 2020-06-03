Police: Surveillance videos show groups looting pharmacies in North Philadelphia

article

The Philadelphia Police Department has released new surveillance videos showing recent looting incidents across the city as unrest persists.

Two incidents were captured on surveillance video showing different moments when groups of individuals intent on looting broke into Philadelphia pharmacies.

FIRST INCIDENT

Police say numerous, unidentified people forced entry into a pharmacy on Sunday.

The incident happened at approximately 9:51 p.m. at a pharmacy located at 2337 Ridge Avenue.

The unidentified suspects entered the pharmacy through a side window.

Advertisement

Once inside the suspects took prescription medications as well as a safe containing additional prescription medications.

Officials did not provide descriptions, but if you have any information regarding this incident they ask that you please contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.

SECOND INCIDENT

A second incident happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at Tang Pharmacy located on the 5600 block of N 5th Street.

Police say a large group of unknown males gained entry by peeling back the security gate and shattering the window with a large rock.

Once inside the offenders reportedly took various items from the store causing a large amount of damage to the interior of the store.

According to authorities, the offenders then fled the area on foot in multiple directions.

The suspects in the second incident are described as follows:

Suspect #1: Black male, late teens to early 20’s, stocky build, wearing a mask and sweatshirt with lettering on the front.

Suspect #2: Black male, late teens to mid 20's, sideburns and goatee and a thin build.

Suspect #3: Black male, late teens to early 20's, light goatee, wearing a baseball cap and a hooded sweatshirt.

Suspect #4: Black male, early to mid 20's, medium build, mustache, possible dreads, wearing a hooded sweatshirt with an unknown logo on the upper left side. Multiple other males wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks

RELATED COVERAGE:

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP