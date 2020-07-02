Police: Suspect arrested after car stolen with infant, child inside in Frankford

Authorities say a woman's car was stolen with her two children inside after she left her vehicle running outside a Frankford Chinese food restaurant early Thursday morning.

The woman reported her vehicle stolen just after 1 a.m. while the idle car was parked near the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Harrison Street. She told police her 3-week-old son and 1-year-old daughter were inside the car.

An officer saw the stolen 2001 Ford Focus driving eastbound on Cheltenham Avenue and pulled the car over. Police arrested the 25-year-old driver after a brief struggle.

Investigators believe the man, whose identity had not been released, did not know the children were inside the vehicle when he seized the opportunity to steal the car. Charges are pending.

