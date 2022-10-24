Police: Suspect breaks front glass door of Center City nail salon, steals money from register

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday, October 21, at the Nails Envy Spa on 8th Street around 1 a.m.

Authorities say a male suspect broke the front glass door and, once inside, took money from the cash register before fleeing.

Police released surveillance video from inside the nail salon in hopes of identifying the culprit.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477.