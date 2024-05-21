Delaware carnival shooting: $5k reward offered as teen murder victim identified

article

Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help after a tragic turn of events claimed the life of a teenage boy at a carnival earlier this month.

The victim, identified as 16-year-old Zykier Flowers, was murdered in the parking lot of Concord Mall in Wilmington on May 11.

Police say a suspect opened fire after a fight erupted near the carnival entrance.

MORE HEADLINES:

Flowers was found shot along with a 17-year-old victim, who has since been treated for serious injuries and released.

Organizers ultimately decided to shut down the carnival following the deadly shooting as police investigated.

A $5,000 reward is now being offered for any information leading to an arrest in the homicide.

Police have yet to release a description of the suspect.

The deadly incident unfolded the same night a brutal attack brought an abrupt end to the carnival season for one Chester County location.







