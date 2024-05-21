75-year-old among 2 women found stabbed to death in Philadelphia basement: police
PHILADELPHIA - A double homicide investigation is underway after Philadelphia police made a tragic discovery Tuesday afternoon.
Two women were found with multiple stab wounds in the basement of a home on Bingham Street around 1:30 p.m.
They were both pronounced dead at the scene.
One woman was 75 years old, and the other was 58 years old. Their identities have yet to be released.
Police say a motive is unknown, and no arrests have been made.