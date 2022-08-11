Police: Suspect burglarized Roxborough home, used stolen credit cards at nearby gas station

Philadelphia police are looking to identify and locate a suspect they say broke into a residence while a family was sleeping and later used the victim’s credit card at a nearby gas station .

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 on the 200 block of Paoli Street in Roxborough.

Police say suspect broke into a home while the victim and his family were asleep, and the victim later realized his credit cards and several other items had been taken.

The credit card was later used at the Roxy Gas Station on the 7700 block of Ridge Avenue. Surveillance video released by police shows the suspect entering the store just before 2 a.m. the same morning.

Police say he used the victim’s credit card to buy several items from the station’s store.

The suspect was driving what police say appears to be a dark-colored Chrysler 300 and was last seen driving south on Ridge Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.