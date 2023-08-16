Police: Suspect charged after alleged DUI vehicular assault in Coatesville

article

Coatesville police have charged Joseph Long, 23, with Aggravated Assault by Vehicle while Driving Under the Influence and several related charges in an August 3 crash that injured a pedestrian.

Officers say they responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the 100 block of Hope Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.

Investigators say that Long’s Chevrolet Traverse hit the victim at such high speed that he was propelled over the vehicle before landing, significantly injuring his arm and leg.

Long then allegedly turned onto Charles Street and hit and parked car, pushing it into another parked car.

Responding officers took the victim to Paoli Hospital for treatment and arrested Long at the scene.

Long remains in custody at Chester County Prison.