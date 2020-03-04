Police: Suspect orders pit bull to attack man, 62, after argument

Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man who they say used his dog to attack another man in North Philadelphia.

The incident occurred around 12:40 a.m. near a gas station on the 2900 block of North Broad Street.

Surveillance video shows the suspect pulling up to the gas pump in his maroon Toyota SUV. After approaching the cashier the suspect appears to converse with someone off-camera.

At that time police say the suspect returned to his SUV and taking his gray and white pit bull out of the car.

The suspect leads the dog into the street where police say he ordered his dog to attack a 62-year-old man who he had been arguing with.

After the attack, police say the suspect left the victim lying in the street and fled the scene in his SUV.

Advertisement

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was treated for dog bites to his left leg.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to contact East Detective Division at (215) 686-3243 or (215) 685-9854.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP