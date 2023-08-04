Police: Teen, 15, hospitalized after being shot in the face in East Germantown

article

A local teenager is in the hospital recovering after being shot in Philadelphia, police say.

According to authorities, the incident took place early Friday morning, just before 5:30 a.m., on the 5500 block of Baynton Street in the city's East Germantown neighborhood.

Officials say officers from the 35th District responded to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where the teen showed up with a single gunshot wound to the face.

The teen was placed in critical but stable condition and was later transported to St. Christopher's Hospital for additional treatment, per police.

Law enforcement authorities say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.