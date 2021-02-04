Police: Teen shot and killed during double shooting in West Oak Lane
WEST OAK LANE - Authorities say a teenager is dead and a man is injured following a double shooting late Thursday night in West Oak Lane.
Officers were called to the area of 19th Street and 72nd Avenue just after 9 p.m.for reports of gunfire.
Police found an 18-year-old with a fatal gunshot wound to the head and a 21-year-old man shot twice in the arm and hip. Both victims were taken to Einstein Hospital.
Police say the 18-year-old victim died at the hospital just before 10 p.m. The 21-year-old is expected to recover.
No arrests were immediately reported. Police are investigating what sparked the deadly gunfire.
