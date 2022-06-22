Police: Teen shot trying to steal car in North Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting of a 17-year-old and how he may have been connected to an attempted stolen vehicle.

According to Captain John Walker, a 19-year-old man stopped at a convenience store Wednesday evening, around 8:20, on 5th and Diamond in North Philadelphia.

The man got out and went inside the store, leaving the car he was driving, a Nissan Pathfinder, running outside the store.

Two people inside a Chevrolet Impala circled the block, seeing the car outside the store running, according to Walker. At that point, a 17-year-old got out of the Impala, jumped into the Pathfinder and attempted to drive northbound on 5th Street.

The 19-year-old left the store and fired as many as 10 shots at the Pathfinder.

A short time later, the Impala arrives at Temple University Hospital with a 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds to the back. He is placed in critical condition.

According to Walker, police were processing the scene at the convenience store, when the man driving the Pathfinder returned to the scene to relay to investigators what happened. Police are investigating ownership of the vehicle and whether charges will be filed.