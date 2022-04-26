Police: Teen stabbed by his girlfriend in North Philadelphia

An investigation is underway after police say a 19-year-old was stabbed in Northeast Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.

The teen was stabbed in the shoulder by his girlfriend on the 3100 block of Willits Road around 3:30 a.m., according to police.

He was transported to a local hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.

A motive for the stabbing is not known at this time. No arrests have been made, but police say the investigation is ongoing.