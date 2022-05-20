Police: Teenage boy shot twice in West Philadelphia

Authorities say a teenage boy was shot twice Friday afternoon in West Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 6100 block of Walton Avenue around 2:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 16-year-old boy shot twice in the abdomen and drove him to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, authorities said.

The boy was placed in "stable, but critical" condition, according to doctors.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.