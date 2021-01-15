Police: Teens wounded in quadruple shooting in Logan

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a quadruple shooting that left four teens wounded in the city's Logan section.

It happened on the 5000 block of North 10th Street Friday night.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot once in the hip and once in the am. A second victim, a 16-year-old boy, was shot once in the chest area, once in the left foot, and once in the arm.

The third victim, a 16-year-old boy, was shot in the thigh, while a fourth victim, a 14-year-old, was shot in the hip.

The victims were taken to Einstien Medical Center in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter