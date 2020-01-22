Police: Thieves break open ATM, flee with cash in Mayfair

Police say two bandits tore apart an ATM inside the quick mart on busy Frankford Avenue in Mayfair early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the bandits came armed with crowbars, showed a store employee behind the glass partition a gun, and began tearing the ATM apart. It was all caught on store surveillance cameras.

This isn’t the first time ATM bandits with crowbars have struck here in Philadelphia. In fact, they've hit 20 times in the past two years and have now attracted the attention of the FBI. Last July, ATM bandits broke into a Chestnut Hill gas station through the roof and ripped open the ATM. They made off with over $8,000. ATM bandits hit again on Bustleton Avenue in August.

"Now she's gotta fix the machine. She's gonna lose some money. It's hurting my business, too,"

