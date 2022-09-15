Police: Three teens sought in Philadelphia armed carjacking of 80-year-old man

article

Authorities are searching for three teenagers accused of a broad daylight armed carjacking of an elderly man in West Philadelphia.

Investigators say the gunpoint carjacking happened Sept. 6 on the 800 block of North 26th Street just after 3 p.m.

According to police, the teens approached an 80-year-old man who was parking his car and forced him out of the vehicle.

The teens are accused of taking the victim's personal items before driving away in his car.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The vehicle was found a short time later in North Philadelphia, according to police.

The Philadelphia Police Department shared video of the three suspects on Thursday and called attention to the distinct sweatshirts worn by each teenager.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts should call police.