18-year-old charged after argument leads to gunfire at Fashion District

Prosecutors in Philadelphia announced charges against a young man accused of firing a gun inside an busy outlet mall on Tuesday night.

The District Attorney's Office on Wednesday charged 18-year-old Samir Smith with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and weapons offenses.

Investigators say Smith and another person were arguing with a group inside the Fashion District around 6:30 p.m. when Smith left the building and fired one shot towards the group.

Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters after the shooting that an officer on patrol heard the gunshot and responded to the scene.

A nearly full ammo clip fell out of the suspect's gun during the shooting, which investigators say prevented more shots from being fired.

Authorities report that one man suffered a minor shrapnel injury after a bullet ricochet off a granite wall.

Smith was taken into custody by police at a restaurant on the 100 block of North 10th Street, according to police.

"The events for which Samir Smith is alleged to be responsible created panic among workers and bystanders in and around a busy shopping center," DA Larry Krasner said.

"The traumatizing experiencing of hearing gunfire and fleeing gunfire is uniquely American, because we have the resources and the power to prevent gun violence."