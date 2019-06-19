Police: 'Tortured and deceased' animals found at Chester County home

article

Police are investigating after a welfare check at a Chester County home led to the discovery of numerous deceased and tortured animals.

Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to the 100 block of Street Road in Upper Oxford Township for a welfare check of children playing in the roadway. While at the scene, troopers made the grisly discovery.

Authorities say the animals were found on the property where the children lived.

The animal cruelty investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnesses acts of animal cruelty is encouraged to call the PSPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at 866-601-7722. Animal cruelty can also be reported by filling out the PSPCA’s online form here.

Those interested in donating to the PSPCA can do so here.