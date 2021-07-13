Shots fired at officers after triple shooting leaves 3 men injured in North Philadelphia

article

Three men are making recoveries after a triple shooting in the North Philadelphia section of the city.

The incident happened at approximately 8:43 p.m. when officers responded to the 3000 block of North 10th Street for report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers located three of the shooting victims – all male from the ages of 21 to 58. The first victim sustained gunshot wounds to his back and abdomen and was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was taken directly to surgery.

The second victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left ankle while the third victim sustained gunshot wounds to both hips.

Officers learned that the victims had been standing in front of a residence on the east side of the block and were talking when an unknown male approached through a vacant lot on the west side.

The unknown male began firing at them before he fled in an unknown direction.

According to authorities, the suspect was wearing a blue sweatshirt with red sleeves.

So far, no arrests have been made.

