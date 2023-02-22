Man flags down police after being shot twice while driving in Kensington, authorities say

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured early Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, a 26-year-old man was driving eastbound on Allegheny Avenue when a car next to him fired seven shots into the car.

The man was shot in the abdomen twice and pulled into a nearby Sunoco gas station to turn around and drive in another direction, Chief Inspector Scott Small says.

Officials say he was able to flag down police in the area of E Lippincott Street and Kensington Avenue.

Police say officers took the man to Temple University Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Investigators say they found seven spent shell casings in the area of Amber Street and E Allegheny Avenue.

The shooting remains under investigation.