Police: Two men in critical condition after 7 shots fired at car in North Philadelphia

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating after two men were found shot in North Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers heard gunshots and responded to the 1200 block of W Tioga Street just before 3 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, they found a 23-year-old man and a 28-year-old man injured, police say.

According to authorities, someone fired seven shots, striking the Nissan the two men were in six times.

Most of the shots hit the passenger side of the car, but one bullet did go through the front windshield, police say.

According to police, both victims were able to get out of the car and make it to the sidewalk where police found them.

Both were transported to Temple University Hospital where they remain in critical condition, police say.

