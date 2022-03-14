Pregnant woman punched by man on SEPTA bus, transit police say

SEPTA police is searching for a man after he allegedly assaulted a pregnant woman on a bus on Sunday, according to sources.

Authorities say the assault happened on the Market-Frankford Line Night Owl bus around 1:45 a.m.

SEPTA police say the man punched the woman in the face and pushed her because she refused to give up her seat for him on a crowded bus at 8th and Market Streets.

The man, who sources say is about 6-feet-2-inches tall, allegedly threatened to follow her and beat her up.

SEPTA police is looking for this man who is accused of punching a pregnant woman on a bus on Sunday morning.

The woman was taken to Jefferson University Hospital for treatment, according to police.

Her injuries are non-life-threatening, police say.

This is the second incident involving the assault of a pregnant woman on the SEPTA in the last six months.

RELATED: Pregnant woman grabbed by knife wielding suspect in SEPTA station

Anyone with information is urged to call SEPTA Transit Police at 215-580-8111.

___

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter