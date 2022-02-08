Police: Two men wanted for armed robbery of Domino’s Pizza in North Philadelphia

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for two men wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Domino’s Pizza in North Philadelphia.

According to police, the robbery took place on Monday around 1:00 a.m. at the location on 2628 N. Broad Street.

Police say one suspect entered the back of the store with a gun while the other suspect distracted an employee at the front window. Surveillance video released by police shows the moments the two Domino’s Pizza employees were held at gunpoint.

Approximately $100 was stolen from the register before the suspects left the store.

This image from Philadelphia police surveillance shows two suspects police say robbed a Domino's Pizza at gunpoint. (Philadelphia Police)

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 215-686-8477.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Police: Man dies after being shot multiple times in Center City

'This didn't need to happen': Grandfather, military vet killed in Philadelphia carjacking

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter