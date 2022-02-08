Expand / Collapse search

Police: Two men wanted for armed robbery of Domino’s Pizza in North Philadelphia

Published 
Updated 2:11PM
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Police: Two men wanted for armed robbery of Domino’s Pizza in North Philadelphia

The two suspects are accused of stealing approximately $100 after holding employees at gunpoint, police say.

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for two men wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Domino’s Pizza in North Philadelphia. 

According to police, the robbery took place on Monday around 1:00 a.m. at the location on 2628 N. Broad Street. 

Police say one suspect entered the back of the store with a gun while the other suspect distracted an employee at the front window. Surveillance video released by police shows the moments the two Domino’s Pizza employees were held at gunpoint. 

Approximately $100 was stolen from the register before the suspects left the store. 

This image from Philadelphia police surveillance shows two suspects police say robbed a Domino's Pizza at gunpoint.  (Philadelphia Police)

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 215-686-8477.  

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES 

Police: Man dies after being shot multiple times in Center City

'This didn't need to happen': Grandfather, military vet killed in Philadelphia carjacking

Pizza delivery driver shot in the head while driving, crashes into North Philly home

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter