Pizza delivery driver shot in the head while driving, causing car to hit North Philly home

Philadelphia Police are investigating after a man was critically shot in the head in North Philadelphia.

Officials say the shooting happened on the 1400 block of West Mayfield Street Monday night, just after 8.

Philadelphia Police investigate after a 41-year-old man was found shot in the head in North Philadelphia.

Officers found the victim, a 41-year-old man, with a gunshot wound to the head when they arrived.

MORE HEADLINES:

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small explained the victim was in the process of making a pizza delivery when he was shot, causing the vehicle he was driving to jump the curb and hit a house on the 3000 block of North 15th Street.

He was rushed by medics to Temple University Hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police say no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter