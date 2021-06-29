Police: Two teens stabbed, hospitalized in Spring Garden

article

Two teens were hospitalized after they were both stabbed in the Spring Garden section of the city late Monday night.

The incident happened on the 1500 block of Fairmount Avenue at approximately 10:48 p.m.

Police responded to the incident for a report of an assault on the highway. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old male who was stabbed in the abdomen.

A 15-year-old male was also stabbed in the abdomen. Both were taken by police to Jefferson University Hospital where they were placed in stable condition.

The suspects were described as two Black males but no further details were provided.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

