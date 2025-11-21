Police urge community’s help in beating, robbery of 76-year-old Mount Airy man in October 2022

The Brief Eric Holmes, 76, was attacked and robbed in Philadelphia. He died from his injuries, leading to a homicide investigation. Police urge witnesses to come forward to help solve the case.



Eric Holmes' family remembers him as a smart, gentle man who was a father, electrician, and plumber.

"He didn’t deserve to die like that he really didn’t," said Gregory Holmes, Eric's younger brother.

Police investigation into Eric Holmes' death

On the afternoon of Oct. 17, 2022, Eric Holmes called his brother Walter to say he was running errands on his scooter.

Later, Walter received a distressing call from Eric, who was struggling to breathe and said he had been attacked.

Philadelphia police reported that Holmes was robbed of his scooter and wallet. Walter rushed him to the hospital, but Eric's condition worsened due to a brain bleed and liver lacerations.

He was transferred to Temple University Hospital, where he later died in December, turning the case into a homicide investigation.

What we know:

Lt. Tom Walsh from the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit said the investigation faced delays because Eric couldn't initially provide the location of the attack.

"My unit didn't become involved in it for two months later after he died," said Walsh.

What they're saying:

Walter Holmes expressed frustration with the investigation and that the surveillance video was never saved. He also believed the community knows who is responsible.

"I believe that everybody knows who did it," said Walter.

Gregory Holmes also questioned why no one reported or stopped the attack.

"To beat up a 76-year-old man who was incapable of defending himself, you’ve gotta be pretty damn brave," said Gregory.

Community's role in solving the case

Police believe the attackers likely live in the neighborhood and may have been known to Eric. A good Samaritan returned Eric's scooter and wallet but never spoke with police.

"We have no civilian witnesses," said Walsh. He urged the public to come forward, emphasizing the community's past efforts to help solve cases.

"It’s going to be the public that's going help us bring this in," he says.

What we don't know:

The identity of the attackers remains unknown, and police are seeking witnesses to provide crucial information.