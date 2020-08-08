Police: US airman, 20, dies in motorcycle accident in Dover
article
DOVER, Del. - Authorities say a 20-year-old member of the United States Air Force died Friday evening in Dover after he lost control of his motorcycle.
According to police, the Airman was driving a Honda motorcycle eastbound on Puncheon Run Connector around 5:30 p.m.
Police say the victim slammed into a guardrail after trying to negotiate a turn at a high rate of speed and sustained fatal injuries.
He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. Puncheon Run Connector was closed for three hours as a result of the crash.
Authorities say the victim is from Wilmington, North Carolina, and was assigned to Dover Air Force Base.
___
Advertisement
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP