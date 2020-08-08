Police: US airman, 20, dies in motorcycle accident in Dover

article

Authorities say a 20-year-old member of the United States Air Force died Friday evening in Dover after he lost control of his motorcycle.

According to police, the Airman was driving a Honda motorcycle eastbound on Puncheon Run Connector around 5:30 p.m.

Police say the victim slammed into a guardrail after trying to negotiate a turn at a high rate of speed and sustained fatal injuries.

He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. Puncheon Run Connector was closed for three hours as a result of the crash.

Authorities say the victim is from Wilmington, North Carolina, and was assigned to Dover Air Force Base.

