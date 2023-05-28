Police: Vehicle sought after pedestrian struck and killed in Hunting Park hit-and-run

A walking man was left for dead when police say a driver hit him, then fled the scene in a wanted vehicle.

The deadly hit-and-run happened on the 3700 block of Broad Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The man, said to be in his 30s or 40s, was pronounced dead a short time later. His identity has yet to be released.

Police say the driver left the scene in a black Chrysler 300. No suspect description available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.