Police: Victim stabbed during robbery inside SEPTA concourse in Center City
PHILADELPHIA - A man is recovering from a stab wound after he was assaulted during a robbery on Sunday.
The incident happened at approximately 11:40 p.m. on the 1100 block of Market Street inside a SEPTA concourse.
The 46-year-old man was stabbed once to the lower left abdomen during the robbery. A male suspect fled the scene with about $50 and a cell phone.
So far, no arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.
