Expand / Collapse search

Police: Victim stabbed during robbery inside SEPTA concourse in Center City

Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - A man is recovering from a stab wound after he was assaulted during a robbery on Sunday. 

The incident happened at approximately 11:40 p.m. on the 1100 block of Market Street inside a SEPTA concourse. 

MORE LOCAL COVERAGE:

The 46-year-old man was stabbed once to the lower left abdomen during the robbery. A male suspect fled the scene with about $50 and a cell phone. 

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered. 

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter