'Absolutely heartbreaking': Commissioner Outlaw calls for justice in shooting death of pregnant woman

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw called the shooting death of a pregnant woman who was gunned down while unloading baby shower gifts from her car "absolutely heartbreaking" in a statement issued a day after the deadly shooting.

"Last night’s murder of a pregnant woman and her unborn baby is absolutely heartbreaking," Outlaw said. "This heinous crime has sent shock waves throughout the country, and also highlights the intentional lack of regard that we are seeing for humanity."

According to investigators, the 7-months pregnant woman identified to FOX 29 as Jessica Covington had just returned to her Crescentville home and was unloading baby shower gifts when a gunman shot her in the head and stomach.

The 32-year-old woman and her unborn child were rushed to Einstein Medical Center where they both died, police said.

No suspects have been taken into custody, but Outlaw said the shooting "appears to have been targeted." Investigators found over 10 spent shell casings in the aftermath of the shooting.

"We will not rest until this obviously dangerous individual is in custody," Outlaw said. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney upped the reward for tips leading to an arrest and conviction to $50k on Sunday.

The particularly disturbing murder comes as Philadelphia closes in on 500 homicides in the calendar year. Outlaw called the grim milestone "unconscionable loss of life is almost too much to bear."

"On its own, 500 lives cut short is a staggering number. But whatever the final total, what this number can never truly show are the thousands of other lives impacted by sudden and tragic loss," she said while doubling down on the police forces commitment to finding justice for all homicide victims.

"We cannot undo what has already been done, however, we will continue to pursue any and all information that will bring justice and closure to each victim and their families."

