Police: Victim tied up after 4 suspects kick in door during Mayfair home invasion

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
12:53PM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Home invaded in Philadelphia's Mayfair section.

PHILADELPHIA - Police say a group of men kicked their way into a house in Philadelphia's Mayfair section, victimizing one person they found inside.

The home on the 3200 block of Saint Vincent Street was invaded around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police say the four suspects kicked-in the back door, then an armed suspect tied a victim up in the home. The identity or age of the victim has not been released.

The suspects escaped with about $700 and a phone. 

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.