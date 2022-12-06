Woman dies in East Mount Airy after being 'assaulted in the head' with object, police say

article

The Philadelphia Police Department says a woman has died after she was assaulted in the city's East Mount Airy section on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 10 a.m. inside a property on the 600 block of Park Lane.

Authorities say a 31-year-old woman was found assaulted in the head with an unknown object.

She was pronounced dead on the scene by medics at 10:37, according to law enforcement officials.

Police say the scene was held, but there have been no arrests at this time.

Authorities also say the weapon used in the assault has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.