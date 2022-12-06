Expand / Collapse search

Woman dies in East Mount Airy after being 'assaulted in the head' with object, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department says a woman has died after she was assaulted in the city's East Mount Airy section on Tuesday morning. 

According to police, the incident occurred just before 10 a.m. inside a property on the 600 block of Park Lane. 

Authorities say a 31-year-old woman was found assaulted in the head with an unknown object. 

She was pronounced dead on the scene by medics at 10:37, according to law enforcement officials. 

Police say the scene was held, but there have been no arrests at this time. 

Authorities also say the weapon used in the assault has not been recovered. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.