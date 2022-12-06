Suspect wanted in violent crime rampage from Philadelphia to suburbs in police custody, authorities say

A Philadelphia man accused of going on a violent rampage from Philadelphia to the Pennsylvania suburbs is in police custody, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Philadelphia police say 22-year-old Zahkee Austin was taken into custody in South Philadelphia without incident early Tuesday morning.

PREVIOUS: Watch: Store clerk opens fire on armed robbery suspect accused of crime rampage in Philadelphia, suburbs

Austin allegedly carjacked a man at gunpoint on Germantown and W Hunting Park Avenues in Philadelphia around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Hours later, just after midnight, police were called to a townhome in Media in Middletown Township for reports of a home invasion where one person was shot in the face and another was shot in the leg, police say.

According to authorities, Austin was the person responsible for the home invasion of the individuals who are "recent retirees in their late 60s and 70s."

Investigators believe Austin then traveled about 10 miles to West Goshen, where police say he robbed an Exxon on South Hight Street after 2 a.m.

The rampage continued back in Philadelphia, where police believe the suspect tried to rob a mini mart on Ogontz Avenue at gunpoint just before 4 a.m.

Video obtained by FOX 29 shows the suspect, thought to be Austin, with a gun inside the store when the clerk opens fire, causing the suspect to flee.

Officials have not yet announced pending charges against Austin.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.