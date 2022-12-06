Police: Man sought after 4-year-old abducted inside stolen car, found safe in West Philadelphia

A terrifying sequence of events led to a 4-year-old being abducted and eventually found safe in West Philadelphia last week, and now police are looking for the man responsible.

Police say the boy was asleep in the back of a running car as his father brought something inside a nearby business on the 200 block of South 52nd Street,

Newly released surveillance footage shows the moment a male suspect jumped into the car and drove away, with the 4-year-old still inside.

Police found the child and car about two hours later, and two miles from where they were taken. The child was safely reunited with his family.

An 18-year-old also seen in the video has been identified. Police say he did not get into the car and instead provided information about the suspect, who police are now trying to identify.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.