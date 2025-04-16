Police warn parents, juveniles amid group chaos in South Jersey parks, neighborhoods
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Police in Winslow Township are working to identify several suspects behind "large disturbances" that are wreaking havoc around the area.
What we know:
Several photos show a large group gathered at New Brooklyn Park after police say they have received increasing calls about recent disturbances in parks and neighborhoods.
"This behavior seems to be intentional in order to initiate fighting and damage property," Winslow Township police said. "We will not tolerate this activity."
What's next:
Police say they will issue summons to those involved, including parents, if the suspects are found to be juveniles.
What you can do:
If you have additional information or can identify the pictured suspects, police are asking you to reach out.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Winslow Township Police Department.