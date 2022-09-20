Police: Wawa offering $5,000 reward after armed robberies in Philadelphia neighborhoods
article
PHILADELPHIA - Wawa is taking action in the search for an armed robber in Philadelphia.
Police say the man in his 50s stole $250 from a Wawa on Castor Avenue on September 8.
Just three days later, the same suspect reportedly stop;e $200 from a different Wawa on Roosevelt Boulevard.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 3 students sent to hospital after school bus crash in West Philadelphia, officials say
- Man sought in apparent unprovoked attacks of young girls at different SEPTA stations
- Pennsylvania man caught selling baby kangaroo for $5,000 on Facebook, officials say
Police say he was armed with a handgun during both robberies.
A $,5000 is being offered by Wawa for any information leading to the suspect's arrest.