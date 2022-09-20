Police: Wawa offering $5,000 reward after armed robberies in Philadelphia neighborhoods

article

Wawa is taking action in the search for an armed robber in Philadelphia.

Police say the man in his 50s stole $250 from a Wawa on Castor Avenue on September 8.

Just three days later, the same suspect reportedly stop;e $200 from a different Wawa on Roosevelt Boulevard.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say he was armed with a handgun during both robberies.

A $,5000 is being offered by Wawa for any information leading to the suspect's arrest.