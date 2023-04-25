Man targeted in gunpoint robbery in West Oak Lane fatally shoots robber, police say

article

Authorities say a man who was targeted in a gunpoint robbery turned the tables on the robber and fatally shot him Tuesday night in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7000 block of North 15th Street just before 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a man estimated to be in his 30s suffering from three gunshot wounds to the abdomen, according to preliminary information.

He was taken by police to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that the shooting victim tried to rob a 25-year-old man when he pulled out his own gun and fired at least 10 shots.

The 25-year-old, who police say is legally licensed to carry a firearm, stayed at the scene following the shooting and was taken to Philadelphia's Police Homicide Unit.