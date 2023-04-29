Teen girl trapped after New Castle County crash leaves 6 people injured, officials say

A 16-year-old girl had to be rescued from a vehicle after a crash involving six total victims late Friday night in New Castle County.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Library Avenue and Wyoming Road in Newark around 10:30 p.m.

Emergency crews arrived to find the teen trapped in one of the vehicles with multiple injuries. She was treated for multiple traumas, extricated and transported to a local hospital. Her condition is not known at this time.

Four other victims, ages unknown at this time, were also taken to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment. No word on their conditions.

One person declined transport to the hospital.

Police have yet to release details of what led to the crash, which is under investigation.