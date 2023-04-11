Police: Woman, 22, gunned down on Philadelphia street in broad daylight

article

Authorities say a young woman died after being shot several times, including twice in the head, Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of 10th Street and Germantown Avenue around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 22-year-old woman on the street suffering from five gunshot wounds to the head, neck, back and chest.

She was taken by an officer to Temple University Hospital where she died, according to police.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly broad daylight shooting.