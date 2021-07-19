Police: Woman, 25, dies after being shot in head in Fairhill, man in custody
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a woman has died after being shot in the head in the city’s Fairhill neighborhood.
It happened on the 300 block of West Huntingdon Street around 6 p.m. Monday.
The 25-year-old woman was taken to Temple University Hospital where she died.
According to police, a man is in custody and two weapons were recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
