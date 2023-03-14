Philadelphia officer wounded in line-of-duty shooting to be released from hospital, police say

article

A Philadelphia police officer shot and injured on the job last month is finally heading home after weeks of recovering in the hospital.

Officer Giovanni Maysonet was attempting to stop two suspects fleeing a traffic stop on 60th Street on February 8 when a physical struggle ensued.

Police say one suspect allegedly fired at least two shots at the officer, hitting him in the chest of his bulletproof vest and an unprotected part of his abdomen.

In an audio recording of the incident obtained by FOX 29, Officer Maysonet is heard saying, "I think I'm shot twice. Tell my family I love them if I don't make it."

His partner drove him to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he was initially placed in critical condition.

Complications forced the five-year veteran and father-of-two to remain in hospital until his anticipated released on Tuesday, according to an announcement by the Philadelphia Police Department.

"Although Officer Maysonet's road to recovery remains in progress, the members of the PPD are thankful that through their hard work and dedication, the doctors, nurses, and all the staff at Presbyterian Hospital have helped Officer Maysonet reach this milestone."

Members of the department are expected to line up outside the hospital to send Officer Maysonet off to continue recovering at home with his family.



