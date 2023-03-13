Police: Teen dies after being shot 10 times in Crescentville

article

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a homicide with a teenage victim.

According to police, the shooting occurred at 12:08 p.m. on Monday afternoon on the 6100 block of Algon Avenue in the Crescentville section of the city.

Authorities say a 15-year-old male was shot five times in the torso and five times in the leg.

The teen was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:41 p.m., according to officials.

A nearby school, Samuel Fels High, was temporarily placed on lock in due to police activity. It has since been lifted.

"I want to stress that at no time was our school building the scene of activity," the school posted in a Facebook update. "We simply decided to keep students and staff indoors while PPD investigated what was happening nearby."

The 15-year-old was a student at Kensington High School, according to the Philadelphia School District, who say he is the 17th students killed this school year and the 78th student shot.

Police say no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

This comes less than two weeks after a 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times and killed in Overbrook.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.