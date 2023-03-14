Expand / Collapse search
Man arrested after 'intentional act' of crashing minivan into Philadelphia Police headquarters: sources

Crime & Public Safety
Man arrested after crashing minivan into Philadelphia Police headquarters

FOX 29's Steve Keeley is at Philadelphia Police headquarters, where a man has been arrested after crashing a minivan into the doors of the building.

PHILADELPHIA - A man has been taken into police custody after he drove a minivan into the front of Philadelphia Police headquarters. 

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. when a Honda Odyssey minivan came down North Broad Street and hit the brass doors, according to FOX 29's Steve Keeley, who was on the scene. 

FOX 29's cameras were rolling as officers rushed out and pulled the driver out of the vehicle. 

The man was quickly arrested by officers and taken inside the building. 

RAW VIDEO: Police arrest man who drove minivan into Philadelphia Police headquarters, authorites say

Philadelphia police officers run out of the police headquarters building to arrest a man who drove a minivan down North Broad Street and into the doors of the building.

Authorities later put the man into the back of a squad car to take him to the hospital for examination. 

Law enforcement sources tell Keeley they believe the act was intentional. 

Police have not yet released any information on the incident. 

