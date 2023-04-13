Police: Woman, 58, left in critical condition after hit-and-run in Southwest Philadelphia
article
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Philadelphia that left a woman critically injured, authorities say.
According to law enforcement, the incident occurred in the area of 70th Street and Cobbs Creek Parkway in the southwest section of the city just after 10:45 a.m. on Thursday.
Officials say a 58-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street.
She was transported to Lankenau Hospital, where she is in critical condition, authorities say.
The vehicle that struck the woman fled the scene, according to investigators.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.