Trailer with $750k worth of dimes broken into in parking lot of Northeast Philadelphia Walmart: police

Police are investigating after a tractor-trailer with thousands of dollars worth of dimes was broken into in a Walmart parking lot.

According to authorities, the incident occurred in the parking lot of the Walmart located on Byberry Road in the Northeast Philadelphia section of the city.

Officials say the unmarked trailer, which contained approximately $750,000 in dimes, was broken into overnight.

Police say they do not know how much was taken from the truck.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Thursday morning, where dimes could be seen scattered across an area of the parking lot.

SWAT personnel are on scene, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.