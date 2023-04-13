Our Mother of Consolation Parish School students return to school at new location after 3-alarm fire

article

Students from a Philadelphia Catholic school are heading to a new location to learn after a fire tore through and damaged the original building.

The students who attend Our Mother of Consolation Parish School in Chestnut Hill will now take classes on the campus of Chestnut Hill College.

The three-alarm fire initially broke out on March 21, when 39 students were inside for an after-school program and had to be evacuated from the building.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Fire Department said the building sustained heavy damage to the entire second floor and roof.

The cause of the fire was later identified as an electrical wiring issue, according to the Fire Marshal's Office.