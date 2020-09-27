Police: Woman, 61, assaulted with baseball bat in critical condition

article

Police say a 61-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was assaulted with a baseball bat inside a home in Kingsessing early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a home on the 1100 block of South 52nd Street around 2 a.m. for reports of an assault.

Officers transported the woman to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center where she was placed in critical condition.

Police say the weapon believed to have been used in the assault was recovered and an arrest was made. No word on what triggered the violence.

