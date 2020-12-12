Police: Woman arrested while threatening to kill Atlantic City mayor

A woman has been arrested after threatening to kill the the mayor of Atlantic City.

Officers responded to the parking lot of City Hall at 1301 Barcharach Boulevard for reports of a woman threatening Mayor Marty Small Sr.

When officers arrived, they found Nicole Staton yelling at Mayor Small while a small group watched.

Staton, who officers learned was not known to Mayor Small, jumped in front of the mayor's vehicle causing him to stop. She then approached the car and began banging on the window, yelling at him.

Mayor Small exited the vehicle in attempts to talk to the woman but she continued shouting and threatening him, according to police.

Staton was arrested without incident and charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, and harassment.

