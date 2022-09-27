Police: Female suspects sought after woman attacked from behind near Logan Square

article

Police are looking for the public's help to identify two female suspects after a brutal attack on a North Philadelphia street earlier this month.

A 32-year-old woman was walking on the 400 block of 19th Street when she was reportedly attacked from behind.

Two female suspects grabbed her by the hair, pushed her to the ground and punched her, according to police.

Police say the suspects then ripped a purse from her shoulder and fled the scene. Credit cards, IDs and house and car keys were inside the purse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.